RHP Joe Kelly overcame a slow start and some control troubles to pitch a great game against the guys who were his teammates a week ago. Kelly allowed just three hits, none after the second inning, and a run in seven solid innings despite walking four. Kelly induced 15 groundball outs with a sinking fastball in the mid-90s, which basically makes him ace of Boston’s tattered rotation by default.

RHP Brandon Workman will get the start Thursday night in the series finale at St. Louis. Workman last pitched on July 30, victimized by poor defense in a 6-1 loss to Toronto. He gave up four hits and four walks in five innings but allowed five runs, three unearned. Like most Boston starters of late, walks have been a problem for Workman, as he has allowed 23 over 57 1/3 innings.

INF Kelly Johnson (strained left groin) is 0-for-6 with two walks through two games on a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland. Johnson was acquired from the New York Yankees on July 31 for SS Stephen Drew.

DH David Ortiz didn’t start Wednesday night after taking a size-4 collar Tuesday night, dropping his average to .249. Ortiz does have an RBI in nine of his past 13 games and has 82 on the year, third in the American League. Given the difficulty the Red Sox have experienced scoring runs this year, Ortiz’s production really stands out. He pinch-hit in the ninth and was intentionally walked.

OF Shane Victorino’s season ended Tuesday when he underwent back surgery in Los Angeles. The operation repaired two bulging disks. The recovery time is listed at four to six months, and Victorino is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. Victorino was limited to 30 games and 28 starts this season because of hamstring and back problems. He batted .268 with two homers, 12 RBIs and two stolen bases.

1B Mike Napoli doubled twice and almost made it three, but Jon Jay robbed him by stretching near the top of the left-center-field wall to make the last out of the sixth inning. Napoli has reached safely in 30 of the last 35 games and is hitting .389 in 13 career games at Busch Stadium, which includes the postseason.