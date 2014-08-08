C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) was sent on a rehab assignment to Pawtucket on Aug. 7.

RHP Allen Webster gets the ball Friday night when Boston starts a weekend series at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Webster has had trouble throwing strikes in the majors, walking 11 guys in his first eight innings this year. Handed a 3-0 lead Sunday night against the New York Yankees, Webster gave it up in the third, allowing four runs and leaving after six walks over 2 2/3 innings.

CF Jackie Bradley, Jr. is a great fielder, but needs plenty of work to become a good major league hitter. Bradley, Jr. went 0-for-3 before leaving as part of a double-switch in the sixth inning, dropping his average to .216. His major problem is making contact, as he’s fanned 102 times in 324 at-bats. Either he has to shorten his swing or change his approach completely if he’s to justify his inclusion in the lineup.

RHP Brandon Workman dug himself a 3-0 first-inning hole and absorbed his fifth loss in six decisions. Although Workman retired 11 of 12 hitters in one stretch, his tendency to give up a big inning bit him. Fastball command hurt him in the first, when he threw 34 pitches and consistently ran up 2-2 and 3-2 counts. He doesn’t have the stuff to fall behind big league hitters on a regular basis.

OF Mookie Betts was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for 1B/3B Kelly Johnson. Betts hit .244 in 13 games for the Red Sox with a homer and two RBIs, going 1-for-4 on Wednesday night. Look for Betts to make his way back to Boston in September and perhaps get more playing time as the team tries to figure out if he can be a part of the 2015 blueprint.

1B/3B Kelly Johnson (strained left groin) was recalled from his two-game rehab assignment for Double-A Portland Thursday. Johnson, who was acquired from the Yankees at the trading deadline July 31 for SS Stephen Drew, went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run Wednesday night. He batted .219-6-22 for New York.