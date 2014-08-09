FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 10, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Allen Webster gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings to get a victory over the Angels on Friday. It marked the deepest he’s pitched into a game in his 10 career major league starts. “There’s no doubting his potential,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “You can see it when he has a baseball in his hand. It’s a matter of executing pitches.”

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 1-for-4 Friday against the Angels, and is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with a double, triple, two RBIs and four runs scored in his six games with the Red Sox since being traded from the A‘s.

DH David Ortiz needs one home run for 400 in a Red Sox uniform. Two other Red Sox players have hit at least 400 home runs for the club -- Ted Williams (521) and Carl Yastrzemski (452).

RHP Clay Buchholz will start Saturday against the Angels. Buchholz hasn’t won in his past three starts, going 0-2 with a no-decision and allowing 18 earned runs in 16 innings. He is 6-3 with a 4.62 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.