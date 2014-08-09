RHP Allen Webster gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings to get a victory over the Angels on Friday. It marked the deepest he’s pitched into a game in his 10 career major league starts. “There’s no doubting his potential,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “You can see it when he has a baseball in his hand. It’s a matter of executing pitches.”

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 1-for-4 Friday against the Angels, and is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with a double, triple, two RBIs and four runs scored in his six games with the Red Sox since being traded from the A‘s.

DH David Ortiz needs one home run for 400 in a Red Sox uniform. Two other Red Sox players have hit at least 400 home runs for the club -- Ted Williams (521) and Carl Yastrzemski (452).

RHP Clay Buchholz will start Saturday against the Angels. Buchholz hasn’t won in his past three starts, going 0-2 with a no-decision and allowing 18 earned runs in 16 innings. He is 6-3 with a 4.62 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels.