RHP Rubby De La Rosa will start Sunday against the Angels. De La Rosa is winless in his past three starts, but he pitched well in his most recent outing, when he gave up one run in six innings against the Cardinals. He has made one career start against the Angels, giving up five runs in six innings to get a loss in 2011 while pitching for the Dodgers.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. made a spectacular catch in Friday’s game against the Angels, and then made another on Saturday after entering both games as a late-inning defensive replacement. He leads the majors with 13 outfield assists, but he went 0-for-4 Saturday and now is hitless in his last 31 at-bats. His last hit came July 26 vs. Tampa Bay.

RHP Brandon Workman entered Saturday’s game in the 19th inning, and the first batter he faced, Angels 3B Albert Pujols, hit a game-ending homer. Workman pitched in relief for the third time this season, but his other relief outings came in the season’s first week. He had just one day of rest after allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings Thursday in a loss at St. Louis.

RHP Clay Buchholz gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight in eight innings Saturday against the Angels. He gave up two runs in the first inning and then nothing else until Mike Trout homered to tied the game at 3 with one out in the eighth. It was a huge improvement over his previous three starts, in which he allowed 19 runs (18 earned) in 16 innings.

RHP Koji Uehara has not allowed a run in 10 consecutive appearances, dating back to July 10. He struck out two of the three batters he faced Saturday in a scoreless inning. Forty-six of his 52 appearances this season have been scoreless, leading to his 1.34 ERA.