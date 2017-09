LHP Edwin Escobar was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after being recalled from there on Sunday. Escobar donned a major league uniform for the first time as he sat in the bullpen during a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Between Pawtucket and Triple-A Fresno in the Giants’ farm system, Escobar is 3-8 with a 4.76 earned-run average in 22 games, all starts.