LF Yoenis Cespedes hit a clutch home run in the eighth inning for the second consecutive game. With one on and two outs on Tuesday, and the Red Sox trailing 3-2, Cespedes crushed a Jonathan Broxton pitch for a 433-foot two-run home run to center, putting Boston ahead to stay. On Sunday, Cespedes hit a three-run homer to break a scoreless tie in the eighth in Anaheim. “His added middle of the order presence was the difference,” said Red Sox John Farrell. “He’s a threat every time he steps to the plate.”

RHP Joe Kelly couldn’t overcome a rough first inning on Tuesday night, but he still managed to pitch six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits. He finished with 103 pitches, largely due to a 32-pitch first inning in which he allowed two runs on two hits and issued a pair of walks. “He might’ve pitched a little bit fine early on,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “He got into a pretty good rhythm with very good fastball velocity.”

LHP Edwin Escobar was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday after being recalled on Sunday to provide a much-needed arm following Saturday’s 19-inning marathon against the Angels. The 22-year-old Escobar did not pitch for Boston before returning to Pawtucket where he’s posted a 1.50 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks in two starts.

SS Xander Bogaerts has impressed manager John Farrell with his defense since moving from third back to his natural position of shortstop. “He’s looked at ease,” Farrell said. “Range up the middle to his glove side is what has stood out the most.” The position changes haven’t hampered his hitting. Bogaerts ranks among American League rookie leaders in hits, runs, doubles, homers and walks. He snapped an 0-for-15 skid with an RBI single on Tuesday.

RHP Brandon Workman is taking some time off after pitching 5 1/3 innings on Thursday then pitching again in relief during Saturday’s 19-inning loss to the Angels. “Felt like he could use some extended rest,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “We’re giving him a little bit of a breather. Hopefully, we can stay away from him this time through the rotation.” Workman is 1-6 with a 4.45 ERA in 14 appearances including 10 starts.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, will make his first career start against Cincinnati and his first against a National League opponent. The 24-year old Ranaudo has impressed Red Sox manager John Farrell. “He’s shown some poise, and an ability to get people out with his fastball,” Farrell said.