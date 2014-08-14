LF Yoenis Cespedes left Wednesday’s game after six innings with a right hand contusion. Cespedes had gone 1-for-2 with an RBI single before being pinch-hit for by Will Middlebrooks in the seventh. “In his last at-bat he got jammed pretty good,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “It was precautionary that we took him out. He was fighting to stay in.”

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. singled in the second inning Wednesday, snapping his 0-for-35 streak. Bradley has been working on the side to make adjustments to his swing. Prior to the hitless streak which began on July 26, Bradley hit .345 over a 17-game stretch.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, made his first career start against Cincinnati and his first against a National League opponent on Wednesday. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits including two home runs in six innings. He will be sent back to Pawtucket on Thursday.

1B David Ortiz’s play at first base has impressed manager John Farrell. “Without having consistent games played there, I think he does a pretty good job,” Farrell said. “People think of him just as a hitter, but he’s played flawlessly over there. He’s been very consistent -- more than adequate.” Ortiz’s bat still garners attention. In 113 games, he was hitting .245 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs.

2B Dustin Pedroia was given a day off Wednesday. “He understands,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “I think that 19-inning game took a lot out of the position players who went wire-to-wire, plus day game after a night game. I think it’s a good day for a break.” Pedroia is batting .282 with 30 doubles, five homers and 43 RBIs in 115 games. Pedroia pinch-hit in the seventh inning Wednesday and popped to second.

1B Mike Napoli finally hit a multi-run homer. In the fifth inning Wednesday, Napoli launched a two-run homer off Reds right-hander Mike Leake. Of his previous 12 homers, 11 had been solo shots. Napoli has 15 homers this season.