OF Allen Craig, on the disabled list with a foot sprain, worked out on the field before the game and should be ready for a brief rehab assignment Sunday.

RF Daniel Nava stroked a pair of doubles, added a walk and also threw a runner out at the plate in the seventh inning. He has two straight two-hit games and the assist was his sixth of the season.

C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 14.

RHP Allen Webster fell behind the Houston Astros, 4-0, on Thursday night, but was still around when his team erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning; giving Webster his third win in four decisions at the major league level this season. He gave up four runs, three earned, in six innings. “I grinded through it and then they took over with the seven runs,” he said. “I can’t complain at all.”

RHP Alex Wilson was recalled from Pawtucket so the Red Sox could have a full complement of relievers for the four-game weekend series. This is Wilson’s fifth time up with Boston this season. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning in the game, allowing hits to the first two batters but escaping with the help of RF Daniel Nava throwing a runner out at the plate.

LF Yoenis Cespedes, who left Wednesday’s game in Cincinnati with a right hand contusion, was in the lineup on Thursday night. He went 0-for-5, but hit two balls hard.

3B Will Middlebrooks snapped an 0-for-12 and 3-for-29 skid with an RBI single in the big inning. He hit three straight balls hard and made a nifty fielding play.

INF/OF Brock Holt had two hits and a walk and has an eight-game hitting streak.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo, who earned his second win in as many major league starts on Wednesday, was optioned back to Pawtucket, where he will stay in the regular rotation.

2B Dustin Pedroia delivered two of his three hits, including a rally-topping two-run double, in the sixth inning of Thursday night’s game. It was his first three-hit game since July 6 and he’s hitting .379 over his last 14 games, with multiple hits in nine of those games. “I think over the last couple of weeks, he’s getting multiples of hits a game and is in the middle of our run scoring,” said manager John Farrell.

RHP Clay Buchholz, who turned 30 on Thursday, hopes to build on his last start when he faces the Astros in Game 2 of the four-game series on Friday night. After allowing 21 hits and 18 earned runs while walking 13 in 16 innings over his previous three starts, Buchholz yielded six hits and three runs in eight innings his last time out. He got a no-decision (his ERA dropping to 5.99) and is 0-2 with two NDs in his last four starts. Back on July 13, he struck out a season-high 12 in a three-hit shutout at Houston and two of his four career 10-K games have come against the Astros (the other was last April 25).