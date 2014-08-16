RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 3-1 with a 1.97 ERA in five home starts this season, faces the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the four-game series on Saturday night. De La Rosa started twice on the recent road trip, allowing just two earned runs in 13 innings and going 1-0 with a no-decision. The former Los Angeles Dodger will make his first start against Houston since June 18, 2011.

LF Yeonis Cespedes punished an 0-2 pitch from LHP Dallas Keuchel into the front row of the Monster seats for a two-run homer in the fourth inning Friday night. It was his third home run in the last five games and his first Fenway Park homer in 10 career games. But he went 1-for-4 in the game and is 1-for-9 in the series.

RF Brock Holt had two more hits, including a go-ahead single in the seventh inning. He has hit in nine straight games and is 4-for-9 in the current series.

2B Dustin Pedroia fouled a ball off his right foot in Friday night’s game and had to leave the game after eight innings. He will be further evaluated on Saturday.

C David Ross, out with a ruptured plantar tendon, took batting practice and also wore shin guards on the field prior to the game as he closes in on a return.

RHP Clay Buchholz, pitching a day after his 30th birthday, failed to hold a 2-0 lead Friday night, but was still in position to notch his first win in five starts when he left after seven innings. He shut out the Astros in Houston on July 13, striking out 12, and he had nine strikeouts on Friday. He is 0-2 with three no-decisions over his last five starts. “Clay was outstanding again,” said manager John Farrell, pointing to a second straight quality start by his pitcher.