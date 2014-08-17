OF Allen Craig, on the DL with a sprained left foot, will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. Acquired from St. Louis at the trading deadline, Craig has appeared in only one game for Boston, going 1-for-4 with a double.

RF Daniel Nava went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Saturday night, his third straight multi-hit performance. Since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on June 2, Nava is hitting .331 with a .399 OBP.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa labored through one of his worst outings at Fenway Park. The rookie struggled from the beginning Saturday night against Houston, and lasted only four innings, tied for a season low. De La Rosa gave up six runs on nine hits with four walks and two strikeouts in falling to 3-2 at home this season. He watched his home ERA balloon from 1.97 to 3.25, and it was the first time in six career starts at Fenway that he has yielded more than three runs.

RHP Joe Kelly has pitched well in two starts for Boston since the Red Sox acquired him from St. Louis at the trading deadline, but has nothing to show for it. Kelly, who will take the mound Sunday against Houston, has allowed only three runs and eight hits in his first two starts for Boston, but failed to pick up the win in either of those games. Perhaps his first-ever start against the Astros is what he needs to get into the win column. Kelly has made two relief appearances against Houston, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

3B Brock Holt extended his career high-tying hitting streak to 10 games with a single leading off the fifth inning Saturday night against Houston. It also matches the longest streak by a Boston player this season, and made him the only Red Sox player with multiple hitting streaks of at least 10 games this season.

DH David Ortiz continues to etch his name into the Red Sox record books. Ortiz belted a pair of two-run homers Saturday night, including his 400th as a member of the Red Sox, and drove in a career-high-tying six runs to single-handedly power the Red Sox to a come-from-behind 10-7 victory over the Astros. Big Papi belted his first homer off Houston starter Brad Peacock in the third inning, becoming the 25th player in major league history to hit 400 with one team, and only the third to do so with Boston, joining Hall of Famers Ted Williams (521) and Carl Yastrzemski (452). “It’s an honor to be out there mentioned with those legends, legendary people that did an amazing job as long as they played with the Red Sox,” Ortiz marveled. “You come to this organization to play, and you’re not expecting your name to be mentioned right next to those guys. But it happens. You do what you got to do, and it’s the only way to get there.” Ortiz’s second shot of the game off Peacock in the fifth, a line drive that curled just inside the right-field foul pole for his 28th of the season and 459th of his decorated career, ignited the surge as Boston crept within 6-5. “David Ortiz is a Hall of Famer,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “He’s about as good as it gets in this game.”

C David Ross is slated to be activated off the disabled list early this week, according to manager John Farrell. Ross, batting .192 with six homers and 12 RBIs, has been sidelined since Aug. 2 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.