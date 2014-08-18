OF Allen Craig (foot) begins a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday.

RF Daniel Nava drove in Boston’s only run Sunday with a double but was caught after rounding second base. He went 1-for-4 and is 9-for-18 with four RBIs over his last five games. He is batting .329 since being recalled from Pawtucket on June 3.

OF Corey Brown was designated for assignment to make room for Wright on the roster. Brown appeared in three games for the Red Sox but batted only once -- when the Reds’ Aroldis Chapman poured three 102-mph fastballs past him last Wednesday in Cincinnati.

LF Yoenis Cespedes had a pop-fly single in four at-bats on Sunday and went just 3-for-18 in the four-game series. In the outfield, he lost a long fly ball off the bat Sunday, one of the keys to Houston’s six-run rally.

RHP Joe Kelly, making his third start with the Red Sox and his first at Fenway Park, made his first career start against the Astros on Sunday and was shelled for seven runs in the first three innings. He suffered the loss in his first decision with his new team, lasting four innings and yielding seven runs on seven hits and six walks. He has walked 13 in 17 innings with Boston and hasn’t won in his last five starts, with the Cardinals and Red Sox. “It was one of those games -- I wasn’t very good today,” he said.

RHP Steven Wright was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to add another arm to the bullpen, and he finished the game with four innings of one-run ball. This is his second call-up this month. He was up for Aug. 3 and sent right back. The knuckleballer was 6-3 with a 2.81 ERA and strong numbers across the board in the minors.

OF/IF Brock Holt, playing 2B with Dustin Pedroia out, extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games with a first-inning single. That’s also the longest streak by a Red Sox player this season. He finished the game 1-for-4.

RHP Brandon Workman, who has lost the last six times he has gone to the mound, including one relief effort, opens the four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Workman came on in relief in the 19th inning in Anaheim Aug. 9 and promptly gave up a game-losing home run to Albert Pujols. His only win came June 10, and he is 0-5 with a 6.04 ERA as a starter since. This will be the first start of his career against the Angels.

2B Dustin Pedroia missed Sunday’s game, on his 31st birthday, because of illness. He fouled a ball off his right foot on Friday night but was able to play on Saturday, and the foot was not a factor. Pedroia had three hits on Saturday night. He had hit three homers in his previous seven big-league birthday games. Only Nomar Garciaparra (four) has hit more birthday homers for Boston. Ted Williams and Troy O‘Leary both hit three.

C David Ross (foot) is expected to be activated either Monday or Tuesday.