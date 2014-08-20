OF Corey Brown cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket before Tuesday night’s game. Brown went 0-for-3 in the games for Boston this season, all of them last week.

RHP Allen Webster is getting used to facing the Los Angeles Angels, and the Red Sox are liking the results. Webster gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings Tuesday, walking two, striking out three and retiring eight of the final 10 batters he faced. He emerged with a no-decision. The 24-year-old picked up the win on Aug. 8 against the Angels after giving up two runs in 6 2/3 innings. “I just tried to do the same thing I did before (on Aug. 8), tell myself to trust my stuff and let them put the ball in play and let the defense do work,” he said. “I feel pretty confident right now on the mound.” Manager John Farrell was pleased, too, saying, “It’s good to see him to continue to back up outings in a positive way and build some momentum.”

LF Yoenis Cespedes wasn’t in the starting lineup Tuesday night against the Angels after playing in 15 consecutive games since the Red Sox acquired him from Oakland at the trade deadline, but the slugger pinch-hit leading off the ninth inning and singled. He went 3-for-23 over his previous five games. Cespedes is batting .231 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in a Red Sox uniform.

3B Will Middlebrooks left Tuesday night’s game against the Angels due to right hamstring tightness after beating out an infield single in the fourth inning. Middlebrooks, who went 1-for-2, also made a nifty diving stop on a chopper by Albert Pujols in the third inning, making the long throw to first while sitting on the ground. Pujols originally was called out on the play, but the ruling was challenged by Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia and eventually overturned. Middlebrooks already has missed 86 games this season with a right calf strain and a fractured right index finger. Boston manager John Farrell said Middlebrooks is day-to-day.

RF Brock Holt went 0-for-3 Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, snapping his career-high 12-game hitting streak. Holt tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and also had a sacrifice bunt in the ninth.

C Dan Butler is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday to clear a roster spot for the return of C David Ross from the disabled list. Butler is 0-for-11 in three games for Boston.

DH David Ortiz continued his torrid tear through the summer on Tuesday. Big Papi belted a solo homer off Angels RHP Jered Weaver in the first inning, his third homer in four games, and finished 2-for-3 with two walks. It was Ortiz’s 29th homer of the season and the 460th shot of his decorated career, moving him past Adam Dunn and into sole possession of 35th place on baseball’s all-time list. It was the second consecutive game in which Ortiz reached base four times.

C David Ross, on the disabled list since Aug. 2 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, is expected to be activated Wednesday, according to manager John Farrell. Ross, who is batting .192 with six homers and 12 RBIs this season, ran the bases before Tuesday’s game.

RHP Clay Buchholz didn’t earn the win the last time he faced the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 9. The Red Sox would take a similar effort Wednesday against the Angels, though. Buchholz didn’t factor into the decision despite allowing three runs on six hits over eight innings in a 5-4 loss to the Angels. Buchholz, considered by many to be Boston’s ace after the trade of LHP Jon Lester to Oakland, hasn’t won since July 18, a span of five starts, but he is coming off perhaps two of his stronger outings of the season, including the performance against Los Angeles. He gave up two runs over seven innings in a 5-3 loss to Houston on Friday.