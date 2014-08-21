RHP Rubby De La Rosa, coming off a bad start, closes the four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, a team he beat in Anaheim on the last road trip. De La Rosa pitched seven innings, allowing a run on five hits and matching his season high with eight strikeouts on Aug. 10. But then, in his next start, he was touched for nine hits and six runs in four innings last Saturday against the Astros, getting a no-decision in a game the Red Sox came back to win.

3B Will Middlebrooks, who left Tuesday night’s game with hamstring tightness, didn’t think the injury was serious but rested Wednesday anyway.

RHP Steven Wright, who gave the Red Sox four strong innings of relief on Sunday, was shipped back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. The knuckleballer is 6-3 with a 2.81 ERA in the minors.

OF/1B Alex Hassan was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket for the second time this season, providing some depth Wednesday night with two players resting injuries. He batted for David Ortiz in the ninth inning and tapped out to the pitcher.

C Dan Butler was sent back to Triple-A when C David Ross was activated from the disabled list. Butler made his major league debut Aug. 10 and was 0-for-11 in three games.

DH David Ortiz went 4-for-4 and forced his way into another spot in the Red Sox record book with a home run Wednesday night. The homer was his 30th, giving him eight 30-home run seasons and tying him with Ted Williams for the club’s all-time record. Elias Sports Bureau said Ortiz has a chance to become the first player since 1935 to lead the major leagues in RBIs while playing on a team that finished last in runs scored. He also came in with 19 percent of his team’s RBIs -- the homer Wednesday giving him 93 for the season. He is 14-for-26 on the homestand and has reached base four times in three straight games for the first time in his career.

1B Mike Napoli was out of the lineup on Wednesday night because of a back injury.

C David Ross (plantar tendon) was activated from the disabled list and in the lineup Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. He had been out since Aug. 2.

RHP Clay Buchholz, coming off two strong starts, unraveled with a 3-0 lead and dropped to 5-8 with his loss Wednesday night. Buchholz, whose ERA is now 5.94, allowed a run in the fourth and five in the fifth. He was gone after yielding six runs on seven hits in six innings.