OF Allen Craig, back a day early from his Triple-A rehab assignment, was activated and in the lineup as the designated hitter Thursday night, playing only his second game with his new team. “Allen was scheduled for four at-bats and nine innings in right field with Pawtucket, and we felt he could take those four at-bats and get him in the DH slot here,” manager John Farrell said. Craig, who recovered from a sprained left foot, went 0-for-3. He is slated for right field duty, with Yoenis Cespedes staying in left for the rest of the season before a possible switch in the spring.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings Thursday night against the Angels, but he came out on the wrong end of a 2-0 score to fall to 4-5 on the season. He gave up a run in the first, pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second and didn’t allow another run until the seventh. “I thought he pitched well enough to win on most nights tonight,” said manager John Farrell. In two starts against the Angels this season, De La Rosa has allowed just three runs over 13 2/3 innings and is 1-1.

OF Corey Brown, designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Brown went 0-for-3 in three games for Boston this season, all of them last week.

LF Yoenis Cespedes left the game after three innings for what manager John Farrell called “a family medical emergency.” The manager hoped to have Cespedes back for Friday night. Cespedes threw out Josh Hamilton out at the plate to end the top of the first, his 13th assist of the season, and then struck out to end the bottom half of the inning.

3B Will Middlebrooks didn’t start for the second consecutive game because of right hamstring tightness, but he was able to run in the outfield before the game and was available if needed. He was called on to replace OF Yoenis Cespedes in the fourth inning, with Brock Holt moving to the outfield, and he broke up Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker’s no-hit bid in the seventh inning. He grabbed at the back of his leg pulling into second base but said after the game he was OK.

RHP Joe Kelly faces the Seattle Mariners and RHP Felix Hernandez in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Friday night. Kelly, making his fourth start with the Red Sox, is also looking for his first win in his new uniform. He pitched in a pair of no-decisions on the road but then didn’t pitch well in losing to the Houston Astros in his Fenway Park debut last Sunday -- seven runs on seven hits to go with six walks in four innings. He has walked 13 in 17 innings with the Red Sox.

OF/1B Alex Hassan, whose latest major league stint lasted one day, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He went 0-for-1 Wednesday, making him 1-for-8 in three games with Boston this year.

DH David Ortiz, 12-for-26 on the current homestand and on base four times in each of the previous three games (a career high for him) was rested Thursday night. He (and owner John Henry) also were absent from the team picture taken before the game; both will be photo-shopped in. Before the game, Angels 1B Albert Pujols, talking about Ortiz, told CSNNE, “He’s an amazing guy with crazy stats, great guy, but better person. He’s like a big brother to me.” He also said, “I told him, you gotta send me that diet, hopefully I look as good as he does at that age. He looks 25.”