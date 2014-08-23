RHP Joe Kelly worked five scoreless innings in Friday night’s game but left with a right shoulder problem that he said later was not serious. He allowed just one hit and struck out five in keeping pace with Felix Hernandez through five. Kelly is 0-1 with three no-decisions since joining the Red Sox.

SS Xander Bogaerts was hit on the helmet by what was called an 89 mph changeup on the scoreboard in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game but was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth to have concussion tests. He said after the game he felt OK..

RHP Brandon Workman hopes to snap a seven-appearance losing streak (six starts, one in relief) when he faces the Mariners in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday. Workman, who turned in a quality start (seven innings, two runs) his last time out against the Los Angeles Angels, started once against Seattle last season, striking out nine and allowing one run in six innings. He is 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA in his last five starts and hasn’t won since his only major league victory of the season on June 10.

DH David Ortiz continues to be on fire. He was 2-for-2 with two walks on Friday night and is 16-for-28 on the homestand. He has reached base four times in each of his last four games, the first major leaguer to do that since Joe Mauer did it in five straight in 2006. Ortiz has reached in nine straight plate appearances and is 10-for-12 in those four games.

1B Mike Napoli missed his third straight game with back spasms. Manager John Farrell is hopeful of Napoli returning on Saturday.

RHP Koji Uehara was hit with a five-run, two-out rally by the Mariners to blow his third save of the season. The Red Sox came into the game 44-0 this season when leading after eight innings. A distraught Uehara told the Japanese media, “I‘m really, really sorry but I can’t talk about this today.” It was the most runs he’s ever allowed in a relief appearance.