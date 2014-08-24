RF Allen Craig was not in the starting lineup on Saturday. He has played in just three games for the Red Sox since being acquired with RHP Joe Kelly for RHP John Lackey at the trading deadline. He played in the game Aug. 1 but sprained his left foot trying to beat out a double play in the eighth inning. He was placed on the disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 2, before being activated Aug. 21.

RHP Allen Webster is scheduled to make the second start of his career against the Mariners on Sunday, the first time he will face them at Fenway Park. In his last outing against them, on July 9, 2013 at Safeco Field, he went 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on six hits. This will be his sixth start of the season. In his last outing, Aug. 19 against the Astros, he took a no-decision, going six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

RHP Joe Kelly, who started Friday night, going five scoreless innings, giving up just one hit before leaving with a shoulder ailment, was fine on Saturday. Manager John Farrell said Kelly underwent “a battery of tests” after the game on Friday, and his shoulder has no “ill effects” on Saturday. Kelly is expected to make his next start.

SS Xander Bogaerts was not in the lineup on Saturday after being hit on the helmet with an 88-mph changeup from Felix Hernandez in the fifth inning on Friday. He stayed in the game until being removed for PH Brock Holt before his sixth inning at-bat. Bogaerts will undergo concussion testing Saturday.

DH David Ortiz left Saturday’s game with a left elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch. He is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday. He went 0-for-2 with a walk in the game, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. His first-inning pop out snapped a streak of nine straight plate appearances reaching base.