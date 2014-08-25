INF Carlos Rivero was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take SS Xander Bogaerts’ roster spot. Rivero, 26, hit a combined .264/.324/.379 with seven homers and 53 RBIs over 105 games in Double-A and Triple-A this season. He has no major league experience.

RHP Heath Hembree was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, and he pitched one scoreless inning of relief against Seattle, allowing one hit and two walks. Acquired from San Francisco in July, Hembree tossed a career-high four scoreless innings of relief in his Boston debut Aug. 9, a 19-inning loss to the Angels.

SS Xander Bogaerts was placed on the seven-day disabled list Sunday after being diagnosed with a mild concussion. Bogaerts hadn’t played since Friday night, when he was hit on the left side of the head by a pitch from Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez. He underwent concussion testing Saturday and further examination Sunday. The DL move was made retroactive to Saturday.

RHP Brandon Workman’s latest performance earned him a trip to the minors. Workman (1-8) was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday after allowing seven runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings of a 7-3 loss to Seattle on Saturday. It was Workman’s eighth loss in his last eight appearances, one of them coming in relief. Workman is scheduled to start Friday for Pawtucket.

OF Rusney Castillo signed with the Red Sox on Saturday, getting a seven-year deal worth $72.5 million. According to ESPN.com, he will earn $100,000 for the rest of this season; a base salary of $10.5 million in 2015-17; $11 million in 2018-19; and $13.5 million in 2020. He also gets a $5.4 million signing bonus. The $72.5 million terms are a record number for a free agent amateur.

DH David Ortiz fouled a pitch off his right foot in the fourth inning Sunday, and he left the game in the sixth with what the team called a right foot contusion. Scans for a fracture were negative, and Boston manager John Farrell said Big Papi is day-to-day. “We’ll check him once we get to the ballpark tomorrow,” Farrell said. Ortiz fell to the ground after taking the ball off his right foot, and he was tended to by Farrell and team trainers before remaining in the game and striking out. He singled in his next at-bat in the sixth, but hobbled down the first-base line and left the game for pinch-runner Kelly Johnson. Ortiz, one of the lone bright spots in a disappointing season for Boston, went 1-for-3 with a walk on the afternoon.

RHP Clay Buchholz (5-8) is the man to have on the mound Monday as the Red Sox look to snap out of their recent funk. Buchholz will look to end Boston’s eight-game losing streak when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays, whom he has beaten more than any other opponent in his career. Buchholz owns 10 career wins against Toronto, and his 2.04 ERA at the Rogers Centre is his lowest at any visiting ballpark with multiple starts. Buchholz hasn’t won since July 18, though, a span of six starts.