RHP Rubby De La Rosa will start the middle game of a three-game series on Tuesday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. In his previous start last Thursday, he took the loss against the Los Angeles Angels when he allowed eight hits, three walks and two runs while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings in a 2-0 game. He took the loss in his last start against the Blue Jays on July 29 at Fenway Park, when he allowed nine hits, two walks and three runs in six innings. He had one strikeout in the 4-2 loss. He has allowed nine hits in four starts this season, two of them against Toronto. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA in four career appearances against Toronto, two of them starts.

LF Yoenis Cespedes was 2-for-5 with the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning. His game-winning came on a 1-2 curveball from rookie RHP Aaron Sanchez just after INF/OF Brock Holt had stolen third base. “To be honest, I was a little uncomfortable on that steal attempt at third, it kind of threw me off a little bit,” Cespedes said. “After that pitch, I took a step back, readjusted, refocused myself and got a good pitch to hit right after that.” Cespedes has hit in 17 of his past 20 games since Aug. 5.

RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder) was cleared to pitch the series finale at Toronto on Wednesday after throwing a bullpen session in Boston on Sunday. He tweaked shoulder in going five innings in a no-decision start last Friday, a game the Red Sox lost 5-3 to the Seattle Mariners. Kelly allowed one hit, three walks and no runs and had five strikeouts.

SS Brock Holt, who scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a single by LF Yoenis Cespedes on Monday in a 4-3 win at Toronto, was involved in a collision with 2B Dustin Pedroia on a single up the middle by Toronto SS Jose Reyes in the Blue Jays’ three-run ninth that left the game tied. “Dustin’s obviously 1-0 against me but other than that, feeling good,” Holt said. “It was a weird one, kinda hit right between us. I was playing a bit up the middle and he was playing a little to pull, so it’s the second baseman’s ball on that side normally but where we were playing I thought I could get to it. He had a tough angle and he was kind of cutting in as opposed to going straight out towards the outfield so he couldn’t really see me coming. I tried to say something but it was too late. The ball was hit right between us so neither of us had time to stop. My ear hit his chest, so maybe I’ll have one of those cauliflower ears like the fighters, make me look tougher than I am.”

DH David Ortiz (bruised right foot) did not start the opener of a three-game series at Toronto on Monday. He fouled a ball off his right foot on Sunday at Boston and eventually left the game. The foot swelled up on the flight to Toronto but it had reduced by Monday and, while he remains day to day, there was a possibility that he could be available on Tuesday.

RHP Clay Buchholz allowed four hits and three runs in 8 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Monday, a game the Red Sox won 4-3 in 10 innings. RHP Koji Uehara inherited three runners from Buchholz and let them all score. It is the third time this season he has pitched eight-plus innings. He has a career 2.13 ERA in 13 starts at Rogers Centre. “That’s the best we’ve seen him all year,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He was on the corners, he wasn’t making many mistakes over the middle of the plate, that’s for sure. He did a hell of a job.”