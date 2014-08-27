RHP Joe Kelly will make his fifth start for the Red Sox, who acquired him in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on July 31. He is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA for the Red Sox after going 2-2 (4.37 ERA) in seven starts this season with the Cardinals. This will be his first career appearance against the Blue Jays. He is 1-1 with a 3.53 ERA in eight career games, including five starts, against American League teams.

CF Mookie Betts was 1-for-5 with a walk and his leadoff single started a seven-run 11th inning in Tuesday’s win at Toronto. He has reached base safely in a career-high 11 consecutive games.

DH David Ortiz (bruised right foot) did not play for the second game in a row on Tuesday after leaving Sunday’s game after fouling a ball off his foot. He is listed as day to day and could appear in the series finale on Wednesday. He has 37 career homers at Rogers Centre to lead all visiting hitters. 1B Mike Napoli has been the designated hitter the past two games.

2B Dustin Pedroia had a two-run homer in the first and snapped a 4-4 tie with a two-run single in the seven-run 11th in Tuesday’s win at Toronto. It is the first time this season he has homered in back-to-back games and he has seven for the season. Before he homered on Monday, he had gone 18 games without one.

1B Mike Napoli hit a single in the first inning of Tuesday’s 11-7 win in 11 innings at Toronto to snap an 0-for-15 slump. His other hit in a 2-for-5 night came in the 11th, when he hit a three-run homer into the fifth deck against RHP Sergio Santos. It was the 17th homer to reach the fifth level at Rogers Centre and the seventh by a visiting player. “I was just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere, trying to get a single with a runner in scoring position,” Napoli said. “My hands just reacted and I got the barrel to the ball. I guess it’s pretty cool. Everything connected and my hands reacted and I got my barrel to it. Everyone was just going crazy in the dugout. It’s just a homer.”