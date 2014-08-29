FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Edwin Escobar’s first major league stint lasted one day, as he was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Escobar made his major league debut in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays, pitching a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Escobar was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and RHP Heath Hembree was returned on option to Pawtucket. “(Escobar) is here for bullpen depth,” manager John Farrell said. He was acquired with Hembree in the deal that sent RHP Jake Peavy to the San Francisco Giants. The 22-year-old split his time this season between Pawtucket and Triple-A Fresno of the Pacific Coast League. Escobar was 3-8 with a 5.11 ERA in 20 starts with Fresno and 0-2 with a 4.28 ERA in five starts with Pawtucket.

