Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
#Intel
August 31, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Brock Holt figures to see a reduction in playing time with rookie starter Xander Bogaerts back with the team and eligible to come off the concussion list on Saturday. Holt played well defensively in his five-game stint and has a hit in 21 of his last 26 games.

SS Xander Bogaerts rejoined the team after completing concussion protocols and can be activated on Saturday. Bogaerts was placed on the seven-day concussion list after being struck in the head by a Felix Hernandez pitch last Friday. Bogaerts is batting just .223. Manager John Farrell said, “Everything points to him being activated.”

CF Mookie Betts hit his first career grand slam on Friday as the Red Sox slammed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 at Tropicana Field. The homer was Betts’ third this season and helped swell his RBI total from three to seven. At 21 years old he is the youngest Red Sox player to hit a grand slam since 20-year-old Tony Conigliaro in 1965.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket. He has won all three of his big league starts, allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings. Ranaudo, who was the International League Most Valuable Pitcher after leading the circuit in wins (14) and ERA (2.61), he was hardly threatened by the punchless Rays.

OF Rusney Castillo, signed to a $72.5 million contract this month, will make his minor league debut for the Red Sox in a Gulf Coast League playoff game on Sunday. The Cuban is scheduled to play three innings in Game 2 of the GCL championship series against the Yankees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
