RHP Allen Webster was tagged for six runs in four innings, raising his season ERA to 6.69. He struggled with his control, walking three batters and getting two of Boston’s four hit batsmen.

3B Will Middlebrooks had Boston’s only hit, a single in the fourth inning, and by going 1-for-3 he raised his season average to .199. Middlebrooks came into the game after Dustin Pedroia hurt his head in a collision at second base in the second inning.

2B Dustin Pedroia left the game in the second inning after he was struck in the head by the elbow of Rays 2B Logan Forsythe as he slid into second base. He was suffering from concussion-like symptoms and will be evaluated by doctors.

C David Ross went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, and his throwing error on a bunt in the fifth inning sent the ball into right field, allowing two runs to score and setting up another run. It was his sixth error of the season.