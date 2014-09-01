OF Rusney Castillo went 1-for-2 with a single and was caught stealing in his Red Sox debut on Sunday in Game 2 of the Gulf Coast League championship series against the Yankees affiliate. The 27-year-old Cuban last Saturday signed a seven-year, $72.5 million deal. After batting lead-off as a DH on Sunday, he is slated to play three-to-five innings in center field on Monday.

2B Dustin Pedroia was out of the lineup Sunday after being elbowed in the head and experiencing concussion-like symptoms attempting to make a tag at second base on Saturday against Tampa Bay’s Logan Forsythe. Brock Holt, who played five games at short when rookie Xander Boegarts was placed on the seven-day concussion list, started at second base. Manager John Farrell said he will be unavailable again Monday.

RHP Clay Buchholz allowed just three hits and struck out six to improve to 6-8 in a subtly dominating performance complete-game effort against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The complete game was his second of the season and first since July 13. Buchholz had left his previous start at Toronto with a 3-0 lead after eight innings but closer Koji Uehara couldn’t hold it. With his pitch count low and determination high, Buchholz said it was a “no doubter” he would return for what was a perfect ninth. He threw just 98 pitches.

INF Jemile Weeks was acquired by Boston with minor league INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. from the Orioles for INF Kelly Johnson and 3B Michael Almanzar. Weeks, 27, was 3-for-11 batting in three games for Baltimore and .280 with 12 doubles and four triples at Triple-A Norfolk. Weeks will be available off the bench to play third, second and shortstop, manager John Farrell said.

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. was acquired by Boston with UTL Jemile Weeks from the Orioles for UTL Kelly Johnson and 3B Michael Almanzar on Sunday. The 27-year-old spent all of 2014 with the Orioles’ Norfolk affiliate, where he hit .282 with 19 doubles, five triples, five homers and 56 RBIs.