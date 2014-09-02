FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Steven Wright was recalled by the Red Sox from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. He threw four innings of one-run ball in his lone appearance for Boston earlier this season. Wright went 5-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 15 starts for Pawtucket.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr., who struggled earlier in the season with the Red Sox, likely will be called up once Triple-A Pawtucket’s season ends. The PawSox clinched an International League wild-card spot on Sunday. While Bradley batted just .216 in 112 major league games, his defense was exemplary, and he led the league with 13 assists at the time of his demotion.

OF Rusney Castillo, who signed a seven-year, $72.5 million deal with Boston last week, was moved to Double-A Portland, but he could be recalled to the majors before the end of the season. He is already on the 40-man roster. Castillo went 0-for-3 with a walk in his second rookie-level Gulf Coast League game on Monday after going 1-for-2 in his U.S. pro debut Sunday. Portland begins postseason play Wednesday.

2B Dustin Pedroia sat out again Monday as he works through Major League Baseball’s concussion protocols. Brock Holt again replaced him at second base as the Red Sox concluded a four-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Dizzy after being elbowed in the head attempting to tag out a baserunner Saturday, Pedroia must pass an evaluation by a concussion specialist.

