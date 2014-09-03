OF Mookie Betts has transitioned from the infield to the outfield and will remain an outfielder for the final month. According to manager John Farrell, Betts is making better reads on fly balls and his routes to catch them have become consistently better. On Tuesday, Betts made two plays, including a leaping catch in front of the center-field warning track.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was recalled from Class A Greenville. Ranaudo did not pitch there; he just spent time there doing his in-between start routine and will make Wednesday’s start. He is 3-0 with a 4.50 ERA in his first three major league starts and could be a candidate for next year’s rotation.

C Dan Butler was recalled though he was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket. With the Paw Sox, Butler batted .241 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 83 games. Last year with Pawtucket, Butler was the team MVP after hitting .262 with 14 home runs and 84 RBIs.

OF Rusney Castillo played in two GCL Red Sox games over the weekend and was 1-for-5. He will next play five innings for Double-A Portland in a playoff game against Binghamton.

2B Dustin Pedroia missed his seventh game of the season and third in a row due to concussion-like symptoms. According to manager John Farrell, those symptoms still persisted and he remains day-to-day.