Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
September 5, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Will Middlebrooks went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Tuesday and was given the night off on Wednesday. Middlebrooks is hitless in his last 15 at-bats and has four hits in his last 33, dropping his average to .183. Since injuries have limited his at-bats, manager John Farrell said he has discussed winter ball with Middlebrooks.

RHP Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Wednesday and will make his 13th start on Thursday. Workman is 0-5 with a 5.86 ERA over his last five starts. He has allowed 18 earned runs in 27 2/3 innings. With Pawtucket he was 7-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 starts.

OF Rusney Castillo played five innings for Double-A Portland in a playoff game against Binghamton and was 1-for-3. He saw nine pitches as he lined out to second, flied out to right and reached on an infield single to third. Castillo also stole a base and scored a run. Before playing for Portland, Castillo played in two Gulf Coast League games last weekend and was 1-for-5.

2B Dustin Pedroia missed his eighth game of the season and fourth in a row due to concussion-like symptoms. According to manager John Farrell, Pedroia passed an ImPACT test, and the team hopes he will return Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
