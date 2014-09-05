RHP Allen Webster makes his eighth start of the season Friday night when the Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series. Webster will try to get past the fifth inning after allowing 12 earned runs and 13 hits in 8 1/3 innings in losses to the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays. Webster’s only appearance against Toronto was June 28, 2013. He allowed four runs and six hits in six innings but did not get a decision.

3B Will Middlebrooks went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday after getting Wednesday off and was given the night off. Middlebrooks is hitless in his last 18 at-bats and has four hits in his last 36, dropping his average to .180

RHP Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Wednesday and will make his 13th start Thursday. Workman is 0-5 with a 5.86 ERA over his last five starts as he has allowed 18 earned runs in 27 2/3 innings. With Pawtucket, he was 7-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 starts.

DH David Ortiz had his 46th career multi-homer game and fifth this season. He has now homered against 32 different Yankees pitchers.

2B Dustin Pedroia missed his ninth game of the season and fifth in a row due to concussion-like symptoms. According to manager John Farrell, Pedroia made it through pregame workouts without a problem and is expected to return Friday.