OF/INF Allen Craig took a called third strike as a pinch hitter with two runners in scoring position in the eighth inning Friday, then grounded out with first and second and two out in the ninth. He then compounded his misery by losing track of how many outs there were and allowing John Mayberry to score all the way from second base on a fly ball. Craig was 1-for-24 on the just-completed road trip and is in an 0-for-17 funk that includes nine strikeouts. He is batting .100 with 17 Ks in 40 at-bats with Boston.

RHP Allen Webster, who allowed 12 earned runs on 13 hit in just 8 1/3 innings over his last two starts, was better on Friday night but not good enough. He gave up two runs, one earned, in the first inning and then a monster two-run homer to Jose Bautista in the sixth, suffering the loss with his 5 1/3-inning effort.

LF Yoenis Cespedes, who went 13-for-41 on the just-completed road trip, had four hits, including the game winner, and led a double steal in the three-run rally in the eighth inning on Friday night. His two RBIs gave him 26 in 32 games with Boston -- and he’s hitting .297 with 13 extra base hits in 32 games.

3B Will Middlebrooks has a thing about entering games because of injury or illness. Twice recently he has come in and had the only Red Sox hit of the game. Then, on Friday night, he came on because Brock Holt left because of illness and snapped an 0-for-18 spell with an RBI single in the winning three-run rally. He is 12-for-26 with 30 RBIs in his career with the bases loaded, 6-for-9 this season.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr., demoted by the Red Sox Aug. 18 as Mookie Betts took his place in Boston, was recalled on Friday. “When we sent him out we said we would bring him back in September,” manager John Farrell said, “and we feel the work he’s been doing in Pawtucket will continue with us here in Boston. ... It will be a balance to get everybody equal playing time, and I can’t even guarantee it will be equal because we’re trying to get a read on multiple guys.”

SS Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a game-tying two-run double in the eighth inning. He had four hits in the first game of the series in New York, then went 0-for-6 in the next two games before coming through on Friday night. He has five extra base hits in his last six games, batting .400 over that stretch to raise his batting average to .232.

LHP Drake Britton, who appeared in 18 games for the Red Sox last season, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket for his first major league time of the season. He struggled with his control in the minors this season, walking 38 in 45 appearances. Britton came on in the sixth inning on Friday night and got two ground ball outs.

C Christian Vazquez, who had a big bunt single in the winning rally, registered his fourth pickoff in 38 games, the most by a Red Sox C since Rich Gedman also had four (in a full season) in 1985.

CF Rusney Castillo, the Cuban import recently signed by the Red Sox and working his way through the minor league playoffs, went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in helping Double-A Portland take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern League semifinals on Friday night.

2B Dustin Pedroia, who missed the last five games with a concussion, returned to the lineup Friday night. “With each passing day it was clear that he was feeling better,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s passed all the impact testing, all the exertion testing has been signed off by three doctors -- the protocol that MLB has in place. It’s good to have him back in the lineup.” Pedroia was one of 16 players named to the advisory board of the Taylor Hooton Foundation, which is fighting PED use in youngsters.

RHP Edward Mujica, the closer with RHP Koji Uehara resting, came on in the ninth inning of a 6-6 game on Friday night. He escaped a jam to finish a scoreless ninth inning.

RHP Clay Buchholz looks to continue his late-season push when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays in the middle game of a three-game series on Saturday night. Buchholz pitched his second shutout of the season when he blanked the Tampa Bay Rays on three hits in St. Petersburg last Sunday, walking none and striking out six. In his previous start, against the Jays, he allowed three runs on four hits on 8 1/3 and left with a 3-0 lead that couldn’t be held by closer Koji Uehara. This will be his sixth start of the season against Toronto (he’s 1-3 in the first five and hasn’t beaten them since his first start of the season against them) and his 10 career wins over the Jays are his most against any opponent.

RHP Koji Uehara, whose troubles continued when he served up two home runs in the ninth inning in New York on Thursday night, was removed from the closer’s role, at least for now. Amid reports the Red Sox might shut Uehara down for the season, Farrell said his pitcher, who likely could have been dealt before the July 31 non-waiver deadline, is healthy and will pitch again after “a couple of days” off. Farrell also said he hopes to have Uehara close again before the end of the season. “After having a chance to sit with Koji, he was understanding,” Farrell said. “He understands the reason for it. We’ll probably give him a couple of days to regroup some and then look to get him back in some lower-leverage situations.” One report had Uehara actually requesting the move because he wasn’t performing.