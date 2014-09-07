RHP Rubby De La Rosa is getting familiar with the Toronto Blue Jays. De La Rosa will make his fourth start of the season Sunday against Toronto and is looking to rebound from a poor previous outing against the Blue Jays. De La Rosa allowed three runs on nine hits in six innings of work July 29 in a loss to Toronto, one of only two home losses for the 25-year-old, who seems to own the mound at Fenway Park. De La Rosa is 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA in seven starts at home, compared to 1-3 with a 4.57 ERA in eight road starts.

RF Yoenis Cespedes continues to thrive in Boston, even if runners aren’t actually in scoring position. Cespedes’ double in the third inning Saturday night plated David Ortiz all the way from first base to put the Red Sox in front 3-1. Since his Red Sox debut Aug. 2 after being acquired from Oakland in a trade, Cespedes has driven in 27 runs in 33 games, and is batting .410 (16-for-39) with runners in scoring position. Overall, he is batting .295 (39-for-132) with eight doubles, two triples and four homers for Boston.

OF Brock Holt was out of the lineup Saturday with an illness.

1B Mike Napoli left Saturday night’s game with an illness after scoring a run in the second inning. Napoli led off the second with a single and later scored on Will Middlebrooks’ base hit before being seen by television cameras heading down the tunnel to the locker room.

RHP Clay Buchholz loves pitching against Toronto. Buchholz gave up two runs over 6 1/3 innings Saturday to collect his 11th career win against the Blue Jays, the most versus any opponent. Buchholz (7-8) permitted four hits with two walks and five strikeouts to continue his recent run of success. He was coming off a three-hit shutout Aug. 31 against Tampa Bay, and had lasted at least seven innings in four of his previous five starts. One of those performances came against Toronto, too, when he tossed eight shutout innings Aug. 25 before loading the bases in the ninth and getting charged with three runs. “He’s on a nice little roll here,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons. “I think his last three or four starts have been pretty (darn) good. He looks like the old Buchholz.”