RHP Joe Kelly is scheduled to face the Orioles for the first time in his career Monday. In two career starts against American League East teams, he is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA, 10 strikeouts and six walks. In his past five outings, he has a 4.55 ERA, allowing 21 hits and 18 walks with 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.

INF/OF Brock Holt did not play Sunday, though manager John Farrell reported Holt felt better. Holt left Friday’s game with an illness, and he sat out Saturday. He hit his fourth home run of the season Thursday. It was his first homer since July 13, a stretch of 189 at-bats.

CF Rusney Castillo, who joined the Red Sox organization as an international free agent, signing a seven-year contract Aug. 23, is expected to remain with Double-A Portland for its run through the playoffs. If the Sea Dogs’ run ends before Triple-A Pawtucket‘s, Castillo is expected to join Pawtucket before joining the major league team.

DH David Ortiz got a day off Sunday, a chance for him to rest his right foot, off which he recently hit several foul balls. He was 2-for-8 with a two walks and a run in the first two games of the series against Toronto. In his past seven games, he is 5-for-26, batting .192/.323/.423.

1B Mike Napoli did not play Sunday after leaving Saturday’s game with an illness. Manager John Farrell reported Napoli was feeling much better. Napoli is 6-for-14 (.429) since Sept. 1, including a 5-for-10 surge. Before that, he was on an 0-for-13 slide.