RHP Matt Barnes, one of the touted young arms in the Red Sox’s system, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket. He was 8-9 with a 3.95 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) for Pawtucket on the year, but he was hot down the stretch.

RHP Joe Kelly didn’t pitch poorly in Monday night’s loss but fell to 1-2 since joining the Red Sox. Kelly lasted 6 1/3 innings and gave up four runs, three earned. His mates were sloppy behind him and provided no offensive support. He has one win in his last nine starts, counting his time with the Cardinals and the Red Sox.

INF/OF Brock Holt missed his third consecutive game because of lightheadedness and dizziness. “Better today, still not available,” manager John Farrell said Monday. “Brock continues to show some improvement. He’s still going to need a couple of days.”

SS Xander Bogaerts, whose throwing error delivered two runs, went 1-for-4 Monday. He is hitting .361 with four doubles, a homer, five RBIs and three runs over his past nine games.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo, coming off his first major league loss, pitches the middle game of the three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Ranaudo, who won his first three starts on recalls from Triple-A, gave up three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings Wednesday, losing to the Yankees in New York. He beat the Yankees in his only home start, on Aug. 1 -- his first start in the majors.

CF Rusney Castillo, continuing his march up the minor league ladder after signing with the Red Sox, is moving on to Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 5-for-14 for Double-A Portland in the playoffs.

RF Shane Victorino was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for RHP Matt Barnes on the 40-man roster. Victorino underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 5 to repair two bulging disks in his back.

1B Mike Napoli, who left Saturday’s game due to an illness and sat out Sunday, was back in the lineup Monday. He went 1-for-4.