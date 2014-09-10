3B Carlos Rivero replaced 3B Will Middlebrooks (illness) and had a single and a double for his first two major league hits. He singled in the seventh and doubled for what could have started a big rally in the ninth -- only to have SS Xander Bogaerts thrown out at the plate.

3B Will Middlebrooks left Tuesday night’s game after five innings because of illness. He went 0-for-2, making him 3-for-30 over his past nine games.

SS Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a homer, a lineout and a 10-pitch walk in Tuesday night’s loss. He is 15-for-39 (.385) with five multi-hit games in his past nine games. He has two homers and six RBIs over that stretch. However, Bogaerts was guilty of a baserunning mistake in the ninth inning when he tried to score after a throw got away in the infield. His team was down three runs and his run meant nothing -- the mistake taking the Red Sox out of a possible big inning.

RHP Brandon Workman, still saddled with an eight-game losing streak, seven of the losses in starts, hopes to end his streak and allow his team to avoid being swept by the Baltimore Orioles when he pitches the series finale Wednesday afternoon. He will start against Baltimore for the second time this season and in his career. On June 10, he blanked the Orioles on one hit in 6 1/3 innings for his only win of the season. He hasn’t allowed a run in a 10 2/3 innings against the Birds in his brief career.

2B Dustin Pedroia, who had surgery on his left thumb last offseason and aggravated the hand in Boston’s home opener, may be shut down for the rest of the season. Before the game, manager John Farrell said Pedroia is out for now but left the door open that he might not play again in 2014. After the game, Pedroia said, “They’re talking. There’s some options that they’re going over. We’re trying to do the best we can to figure out a plan and go forward.”