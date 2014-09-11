1B/RF Allen Craig’s woes at the plate continued on Wednesday. He struck out twice and was robbed of a hit by a diving Nick Markakis in right-center field. His batting average fell to .100 (5-for-50). He also has struck out 22 times in 50 at-bats.

3B Carlos Rivero, making his first major league start, hit his first career home run, a three-run shot in the ninth inning. He is 3-for-6 in his first two big league games.

3B Will Middlebrooks, who left Tuesday night’s game because of illness, was again out of the Red Sox lineup on Wednesday.

INF/OF Brock Holt missed his fifth straight game because of lightheadedness and dizziness. “Better today, still not available,” manager John Farrell said. “Brock continues to show some improvement. He’s still going to need a couple of days.”

SS Xander Bogaerts continued his strong run at the plate. He hit his 11th home run of the season to start the seventh inning and doubled in the ninth. In his last 11 games, the rookie has hit .386 with three homers and seven RBIs.

RHP Brandon Workman, whose only win of the season was a 6 2/3-inning, one-hit shutout outing at Baltimore on June 10, pitched two hitless innings to start Wednesday’s game against the Orioles. He then gave up six runs (five earned) on a variety of soft hits and walks and was gone after three innings. He suffered his ninth straight loss to drop to 1-9, the same record RHP Jake Peavy had before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Workman’s ERA rose to 5.72.

C Dan Butler broke up Wei-Yin Chen’s perfect game with a one-out double in the sixth inning, collecting his first major league hit in his 13th at-bat. He then lined his second straight double with one out in the eighth and had a single to deep short in the ninth.

2B Dustin Pedroia will have surgery on his left hand in Boston on Thursday, manager John Farrell said. “We’ve asked him not to slide head-first anymore, which he’s doing,” Farrell said. “You go back to opening day of last year, and that’s where a lot of this has originated from. He’s aggravated the left hand again by being taken out at second base on double plays early in the year and mid-year. With the exception of sliding head-first, Dustin plays the game as he’s wired and that’s what makes him the player that he is.”

RHP Clay Buchholz looks to continue his strong finish when he opens the last road trip of the year, a 10-gamer, in Kansas City on Thursday. Buchholz has pitched well his last three times out, winning his last two after then-closer Koji Uehara blew a save for him in Toronto on Aug. 25. In the three outings, Buchholz has allowed five earned runs in 23 2/3 innings, yielding just 11 hits, walking four and striking out 15. He has won five straight starts against the Royals, with a 2.20 ERA, since 2009.