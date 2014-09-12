RHP Allen Webster, who starts Friday, will be facing the Royals for the second time in his career. On April 21, 2013, he allowed three runs, two earned, over six innings in a no-decision in the second game of a doubleheader. Webster is 0-2 in his past four starts and has not pitched beyond 5 1/3 innings in any of them. He has allowed 16 runs on 19 hits and seven walks in 13 2/3 innings in his past three starts.

3B Will Middlebrooks, who left Tuesday’s game due to an injury and did not play Wednesday, returned to the lineup Thursday. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

INF/OF Brock Holt was sent to Pittsburgh to see concussion specialist Dr. Micky Collins. Holt missed his sixth consecutive game Thursday. He batted leadoff in 92 of 100 games since May 23 before being sidelined.

RF Mookie Betts went 2-for-5 for his seventh multi-hit game in his past 14 games. Betts scored two runs for his fifth time this season and the third time in September.

DH David Ortiz drove in his 99th run with a fourth-inning single. Ortiz, who has 32 home runs, is one RBI shy of his eighth career 30-homer, 100-RBI season. That would pass Hall of Famer Ted Williams for the most in franchise history.

2B Dustin Pedroia underwent left wrist surgery Thursday, and his season is over. No timetable was given for his return to baseball activities.