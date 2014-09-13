RHP Allen Webster was raked in his previous three starts, allowing 15 runs on 19 hits and seven walks in 13 2/3 innings, but he limited the Royals to two runs on four hits over six innings in a 4-2 victory Friday. “Warming up in the bullpen I was feeling really good with my mechanics and I took it out to the game and I still felt really good and I attacked the strike zone,” Webster said.

INF Brock Holt, who not played since colliding with 2B Dustin Pedroia on Sept. 5, saw a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh. “He’s returned to us but he’s not eligible to play,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He’s had a number of exertion tests and he’s dealing with a concussion, to a degree. He’s going to go through some more exertion tests. It’s not that it lingered, but I can’t say that we were surprised when the further examination determined that he was dealing with the lightheadedness of a concussion.”

OF Rusney Castillo, the Cuban prospect who is hitting .296 in eight games with Triple-A Pawtucket, will be called up soon. “He will get on the field,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “We’re not going to call him up just to watch.”

RHP Koji Uehara, who was removed as a closer after blowing his fifth save Sept. 4 against the Yankees, pitched a spotless eighth inning. “To get consistent depth to his splitter, but the rest was even more important,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of his outing. “I think through that stretch it has not been mechanical. Whether it’s a touch, feel thing or not I don’t know.”