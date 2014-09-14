RHP Steven Wright allowed three singles in three scoreless innings, while striking out two. Wright’s knuckleball was often clocked in the 50 miles per hour on the scoreboard. “I think the biggest thing I’ve been able to do the last couple of outings is throw strikes with it,” Wright said. “If I throw strikes, it’s going to make them have to swing. Hopefully they miss-hit it.”

INF Brock Holt has not played since Sept. 5 after suffering a concussion when colliding with teammate Dustin Pedroia. “Just to go get the confirmation makes me feel a little better, knowing now that we know what was going on,‘’ Holt said Saturday. ”They’ve got me on a workout routine every day to stay in shape. But the vision exercises are the main thing. Other than that, I feel pretty normal.‘’ He said there is “no timetable” upon returning. “I think it’s taking a while for his vision to catch up,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “So while there’s improvement, he’s still not ready to get back on the field.”

SS Xander Bogaerts singled in the first to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is 10-for-29 (.345) during the streak.

2B Mookie Betts, who was recalled Aug. 18 for his third major league stint, made his major league debut at second base with Dustin Pedroia out for the season after having wrist surgery. Manager John Farrell said Betts, who had started 28 games in center and eight in right, would play second base “fairly regularly” for the remainder of the season. Betts last played second base on July 28 for Triple-A Pawtucket and before that it was June 21. Betts played mostly second in 2012-13 in the minors.