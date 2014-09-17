INF/OF Brook Holt will be examined Thursday by Pittsburgh-based concussion specialist Micky Collins. Holt has been out since being concussed in a Sept. 5 win over Toronto.

SS Xander Bogaerts was the only Red Sox’s player with multiple hits Tuesday as he went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to nine game. He is 15-for-37 (.405) during the streak with three home runs and seven RBIs.

OF Rusney Castillo is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Pittsburgh as he will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox signed Castillo to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract Aug. 22, the largest ever given to a player from Cuba. He played in 11 minor league playoffs games, hitting a combined .387 (12-for-31) with Pawtucket, Double-A Portland and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red sox.

DH David Ortiz returned to the team Tuesday night after leaving Sunday’s win at Kansas City in the seventh inning to attend to a family emergency, though he did not play in the 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh. With no designated hitter rule in interleague games at National League parks, Ortiz will be out of the starting lineup until Thursday night when he is scheduled to play first base in the finale of the three-game series.

RHP Clay Buchholz (8-8, 5.19) will be looking to win his fourth consecutive start Wednesday night when he pitches at Pittsburgh. He has a 1.66 ERA in his last three starts, allowing four earned runs in 21 1/3 innings. Buchholz has never faced the Pirates.