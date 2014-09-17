FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 18, 2014 / 2:37 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF/OF Brook Holt will be examined Thursday by Pittsburgh-based concussion specialist Micky Collins. Holt has been out since being concussed in a Sept. 5 win over Toronto.

SS Xander Bogaerts was the only Red Sox’s player with multiple hits Tuesday as he went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to nine game. He is 15-for-37 (.405) during the streak with three home runs and seven RBIs.

OF Rusney Castillo is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Pittsburgh as he will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox signed Castillo to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract Aug. 22, the largest ever given to a player from Cuba. He played in 11 minor league playoffs games, hitting a combined .387 (12-for-31) with Pawtucket, Double-A Portland and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red sox.

DH David Ortiz returned to the team Tuesday night after leaving Sunday’s win at Kansas City in the seventh inning to attend to a family emergency, though he did not play in the 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh. With no designated hitter rule in interleague games at National League parks, Ortiz will be out of the starting lineup until Thursday night when he is scheduled to play first base in the finale of the three-game series.

RHP Clay Buchholz (8-8, 5.19) will be looking to win his fourth consecutive start Wednesday night when he pitches at Pittsburgh. He has a 1.66 ERA in his last three starts, allowing four earned runs in 21 1/3 innings. Buchholz has never faced the Pirates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.