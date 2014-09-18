1B/C Ryan Lavarnway was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit .283 with three home runs in 62 games, and will serve as a pinch hitter and fourth-string catcher. Lavarnway played in four games with the Red Sox earlier in the season and went 0-for-4.

OF Bryce Brentz hit a pinch-hit double off Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano in the fifth inning in his first major league plate appearance. Brentz was recalled before the game from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit .243 with 12 home runs in 63 games, and will serve as an extra outfielder.

RHP Edwin Escobar was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he was 0-2 with a 4.28 ERA in five starts, and will be used out of the bullpen. Acquired from San Francisco on July 26 in a trade for RHP Jake Peavy, Escobar made one relief appearance with the Red Sox on Aug. 27 and pitched one scoreless inning at Toronto in his major league debut. Escobar, 22, began the season with the Giants’ Triple-A Fresno farm club and went 3-8 with a 5.11 ERA in 20 starts.

RHP Heath Hembree pitched one scoreless relief inning after being recalled from before the game from Triple-A Pawtucket , where he was 0-1 with two saves and a 2.70 ERA in seven relief appearances. He will provide an extra arm in the bullpen. Acquired from San Francisco in the Peavy trade, Hembree pitched in three games with the Red Sox earlier in the season and had a 4.50 ERA. He also made 41 relief appearances with Fresno, going 1-3 with 18 saves and a 3.89 ERA.

SS Xander Bogaerts had his nine-game hitting streak end as he went 0-for-4. However, the rookie drove in the Red Sox’s only run with a ground out in the fifth inning.

RHP Brandon Workman (1-9, 5.27) will look to snap his nine-game losing streak Thursday night when he starts at Pittsburgh. The skid has extended over 10 starts and Workman has a 6.37 ERA in that span. His lone win came June 10 at Baltimore. Workman has never faced the Pirates.

INF Garin Cecchini entered the game at third base in the bottom of the seventh but did not bat. He was recalled before the game from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit .263 with seven home runs and 11 stolen bases in 114 games, and will serve in a utility role. He played in one game with the Red Sox earlier this season, going 1-for-2 with a double on June 1 against Tampa Bay.

CF Rusney Castillo made his major league debut Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 in a 9-1 loss at Pittsburgh after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He hit an infield single in his second plate appearance in the fourth inning off Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano and also robbed Liriano of a potential extra-base hit with a fine running catch in left-center field in the fifth. Castillo, who batted seventh but profiles as a leadoff hitter, reached the big leagues less than a month after being signed to a seven-year, $72.5-millon contract on Aug. 22. It is the largest contract ever given to a Cuban defector. Castillo played in 11 minor league playoff games, going a combined .387 (12-for-31) with four doubles and one home run with Triple-A Pawtucket, Double-A Portland and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox.

DH David Ortiz will miss the entire three-game series while attending to a personal matter and is expected to return Friday night at Baltimore for the opener of a three-game series. Ortiz likely wouldn’t have played in three-game series at Pittsburgh as the designated hitter rule is not in effect in interleague games at National League parks.

RHP Clay Buchholz (8-9) had his three-game winning streak end as he allowed five runs -- four earned -- on six hits in five innings with one walk and three strikeouts. He had lost just once in his previous eight starts.