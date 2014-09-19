RF Allen Craig 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and was hit by a pitch. He is hitting just .121 with one home run in 22 games since being acquired from St. Louis in a trade. Craig had a .237 batting average and seven homers in 97 games for the Cardinals.

RHP Allen Webster (4-3, 6.02) will start Friday night at Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series against the American League East champion Orioles. Webster snapped a four-start winless streak in his previous outing last Friday when he held the Royals to two runs in six innings at Kansas City. He has faced the Orioles once, pitching three scoreless innings on the final day of last season in a start at Baltimore.

LF Yoenis Cespedes got a day off after going 1-for-7 in the first two games of the series. Cespedes has gone 24 games without a home run after hitting four in his first 19 games with the Red Sox after being acquired from Oakland in a trade.

INF/OF Brock Holt was cleared to resume baseball activities Thursday after being examined by Pittsburgh-based head trauma specialists Micky Collins. Holt has not played since Sept. 5 because of a concussion and will miss the three-game series at Baltimore that begins Friday night. However, the Red Sox are hopeful he can see some game action before the season ends Sept. 28.

RHP Brandon Workman’s losing streak reached 10 as he gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts and three walks. Workman has not won since June 10, the span of 11 starts, but the Red Sox have scored just 21 runs in those games.

CF Rusney Castillo was rested after making his much-anticipated major league debut Wednesday night. Manager John Farrell said he wants to spread Castillo’s playing time out because the Cuban defector played in just 11 minor league playoff games after signing a seven-year, $72.5-million contract on Aug. 22.

DH David Ortiz returned to the team Thursday night at Pittsburgh and started at first base after missing the first two games of the series while attending to a personal matter. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 3-2 loss. Ortiz started at first base for the fifth time this season. He only plays in the field during interleague games at National League parks, where the designated hitter rule is not in effect.

1B Mike Napoli was rested while DH David Ortiz got a chance to play. Napoli has been hampered by a variety of injuries in recent week.