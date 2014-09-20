RHP Allen Webster turned in a second straight good start. He gave up one run on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Webster struck out three without a walk and left with a 3-1 lead. He ended up with a no-decision, but pitched well again.

LF Yoenis Cespedes ended a brief 0-for-6 slide in style Friday night, hitting a home run in the fourth right after DH David Ortiz homered. The Cespedes home run gave Boston the lead at 2-1, and 12 of his 29 RBIs since joining the team having put the Red Sox in front.

INF Brock Holt is working out, according to manager John Farrell, but still isn’t ready to return from his concussion. With just over a week left in the season and having not played since Sept. 5, there’s a chance Holt may not return this year.

CF Rusney Castillo’s major league career has gotten off to a good start. He came up with a hit in his first game earlier this week and went 1-for-4 in Friday’s match-up, his second game. The bigger play, however, came on defense when he threw out LF Alejandro De Aza at home in the fifth inning. That cost Baltimore a run and proved crucial in Boston’s 5-3 victory in 10 innings. “I think it was an OK throw for me,” Castillo said through an interpreter. “I always try to keep the ball down when I‘m throwing.”

DH David Ortiz homered twice, including a two-run shot in the 10th inning that gave Boston a 5-3 victory over the Orioles Friday. He’s now got 34 homers and 102 RBIs this season, the eighth time he’s reached that level in his career, passing Ted Williams (seven) for most 30/100 seasons. He’s now tied with Jim Rice for second-most 100-RBI seasons in club history with eight -- one behind Williams. Also, Ortiz tied Dave Winfield for 33rd on the all-time home run list with 465. “He comes up big twice for us again tonight, no bigger than in that 10th inning. I hate to think where we’d be without him,” Boston manager John Farrell said.