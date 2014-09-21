1B Allen Craig has been struggling since coming over to the Red Sox in a trade with the Cardinals. He entered Saturday’s game batting just .114 but went 1-for-4, thanks to a first-inning single. That hit ended an 0-for-10 streak.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa lasted just four innings and allowed four runs on six hits in a 7-2 loss to Baltimore. He gave up two homers and has lost four straight and gone seven starts without a victory. His last victory came on Aug. 10. “There was a mixture in there,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “He pitched out of a tight jam in the second inning, and then with a couple of mistakes on the plate the next two innings. It was just some mislocated stuff.”

RHP Steven Wright threw three good innings with his knuckler on Saturday night. He gave up one run on three hits but struck out six. He clearly had the Orioles befuddled in certain spots.

C Christian Vazquez broke an 0-for-6 slide with his fourth-inning single. He’s now reached base safely in 36 of his last 45 starts. Vazquez also helped on defense, throwing out Baltimore LF Alejandro De Aza when he tried to steal in the first inning.

DH David Ortiz did it again on Saturday. His two-run homer in the first inning gave him 466 for his career and broke a tie with Dave Winfield for 33rd on the all-time home run list. Ortiz now has hit three homers in the first two games of this series.