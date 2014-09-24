3B Will Middlebrooks (sprained right hand) was scratched from the lineup and listed as day-to-day. Manager John Farrell said Middlebrooks aggravated an injury suffered May 10 in Texas when he got hit by a pitch and missed the following game.

INF/OF Brock Holt took batting practice with the club on Wednesday. It was his first time on the field since suffering a concussion on Sept. 5. Manager John Farrell said he hopes to have him in the lineup again for the weekend series against the Yankees. Before being sidelined, Holt, a surprise in a dismal season for the club, played in 99 of 100 games. He was a spark batting leadoff and filling a void that haunted the club at the start of the season.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo makes his seventh major league start in the second game of a three-game set against the Rays on Wednesday. He’s lost his last three starts, giving up 10 runs in 14 innings. He won his only start against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Aug. 29.

CF Rusney Castillo went 0-for-4 in his Fenway Park debut with the Red Sox, but did fly out to the warning track in right. The Cuban refugee was signed by Boston in late August.

2B Dustin Pedroia had season-ending surgery on his left wrist to repair an issue that has plagued him for most of the season.And although this marks the third consecutive year in which Pedroia has undergone a procedure on his hand or wrist, he also is expected to be able to go through his usual offseason training routine by virtue of having had the surgery before the end of the season.

1B Mike Napoli missed his fifth straight game due to a variety of lingering injuries -- finger, back and toe. Manager John Farrell said he was “hopeful” the slugger would return to the lineup before the season ends Sunday. He’s currently in an 0-for-15 slump.