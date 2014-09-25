RHP Allen Webster, 1-0 with two no-decisions in his last three starts, faces the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of the three-game series Thursday night. Webster has allowed six earned runs in 17 innings over those three starts. He will face the Rays for the third time this season, the first time at Fenway. He made his 2014 major league debut at Tampa Bay on July 27 and got the win.

LF Bryce Brent notched his first career multi-hit game, going 2-for-5. The rookie is 4-for-11 since his recall from Triple-A Pawtucket.

3B Will Middlebrooks (sprained right hand) sat out a second consecutive game, but he might play over the weekend. “We’re going to continue to press and push to get him on the field as much as possible in his final five days, even though one of them is today and he won’t be on the field,” manager John Farrell said. “Tomorrow through the weekend, we need to get him on the field as much as possible.”

SS Xander Bogaerts drove in three runs with a 2-for-4 night after missing almost two full games with a stiff neck. It was his ninth multi-hit game over his last 22, and he is hitting .326 with 16 RBIs over that span. His two-run single in the fourth inning marked his first hit in 11 career plate appearances with the bases loaded. He does have two sacrifice flies with the bags full.

3B Garin Cecchini had an interesting night. He hit his first major league homer, booted a ground ball, pulled up lame on a walk/wild pitch and was hit on the foot with a pitch. He also made three nifty fielding plays, one to his right and then two to his left, both in the eighth inning.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo ended his season on a high note, throwing seven strong innings to end a personal three-game losing streak and run his final record to 4-3. The rookie gave up two runs in the first inning, then scattered four hits while blanking Tampa Bay over the next six frames. It was his first win since he beat the Rays in St. Petersburg on Aug. 29, and he yielded six home runs during his losing streak. “That’s a really good building block for me to take home for the offseason,” said the 2014 International League pitcher of the year. “There’s still some things I need to work on and get better with, but, yeah, definitely something to build off of, for sure.”

CF Rusney Castillo walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning Wednesday. It was his first major league RBI, coming in his sixth game. He also had his first two major league walks. He is 4-for-23 (.174) with the Red Sox.

DH David Ortiz did not play Wednesday night due to soreness from a swing he took in Tuesday night’s game. He has three homers in his past three games.