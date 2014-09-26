RHP Allen Webster worked seven strong innings and picked up his fifth win in Thursday night’s 11-1 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays. Webster finished his rookie season 2-0 with two no-decisions in his last four starts, which will give him confidence heading into the offseason. He walked one in each of his last three starts, allowing two earned runs or less in each of the three.

3B Will Middlebrooks (finger) missed his second straight game and the hope is he will play this weekend.

RHP Steven Wright takes his knuckleball to the mound for the second time as a major league starter, facing the New York Yankees in the opener of the final series of the season on Friday night. Wright, 5-5 with a 3.41 ERA at Pawtucket this season, blanked the Seattle Mariners for 5 2/3 innings last July 11 in his other start. He has appeared in five games in relief with Boston this season, allowing six runs on 17 hits (two of them home runs) in 16 innings, walking two and striking out 18.

INF/OF Brock Holt (concussion) and 1B Mike Napoli (assorted) will not play again this season.

2B Mookie Betts matched his career high with three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. He has multiple-hit games in 12 of his last 26 games and is hitting .330 over that span, with 13 RBIs and a .400 on-base percentage.

C Christian Vazquez again showed off his arm in the second inning Thursday, and then showed he can hit a little as well. He went 4-for-4, including his first major league home run, raising his batting average to .238. “It was fun,” said Vazquez. “My first one ... it’s a pleasure. My family was here. It’s a pleasure.”

CF Rusney Castillo, who picked up his first RBI in his sixth big league game with a bases-loaded walk on Wednesday, blasted a three-run homer and a double on Thursday -- the first two extra-base hits of his major league career. He has reached base in six of his seven games with the Red Sox, who signed him to a $72 million deal.

DH David Ortiz (wrist) sat out for the second straight game and isn’t likely to play this weekend. He said after the game the wrist needs at least a week to feel better but there’s nothing torn. He suffered a tear in the wrist in 2008. Also, asked about Derek Jeter’s heroics in New York, he said, “Wow. That’s him. Perfect. The Yankee fans this year, they’re not going to go to the playoffs, but that was like a playoff game right there, where you end up winning it. That was unbelievable.”

