DH Yoenis Cespedes was Boston’s designated hitter for the third straight game and went 1-for-4 with a single, but struck out for the first out in the ninth with a runner on second.

RHP Joe Kelly is slated to go for Boston on Saturday. He’s won his last two starts and beat the Yankees for his other win with the Red Sox, when he gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings on Sept. 2.

3B Garin Cecchini started at third for the fourth straight game and went 0-for-4, including a fly out to end the game. He made a diving stab along the line on Zelous Wheeler’s third-inning grounder and made a strong throw from his knee.

DH David Ortiz is not expected to play again this season because of a sore left wrist. He said the doctors told him that it’s “day-to-day, but it could be a week” before he felt better. He will very likely finish with 35 homers and 104 RBIs, going over 30 and 100 for the eighth time with the Red Sox. It’s a club record, surpassing seven by Hall of Famer Ted Williams.