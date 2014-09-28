RF Daniel Nava delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded in the big inning on Saturday. In his career, he is 16-for-38 (.421) with 32 RBIs with the bases loaded.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa, in his first relief appearance of the season with Boston, recorded four strikeouts among his five outs in finishing the game. It’s a role he could slide into next season. ”Very good,“ manager John Farrell said. ”Comes in in a tight spot, strikeout and a fly out to end the threat. You see better stuff out of the gate with him.

OF/DH Yoenis Cespedes hit RBI singles in the first and second innings Saturday. That gave him his first 100-RBI season in third year in the major leagues. Cespedes had 67 RBIs for Oakland when the A’s traded him to Boston. “He’s clearly got middle of the order presence for us ... an RBI guy,” manager John Farrell said.

LHP Brian Johnson, 13-3 with a 2.13 ERA at Single-A and Double-A this season, was named pitcher of the year in the Red Sox chain, while SS Deven Marrero was the top defensive player and OF Manuel Margot the baserunner of the year award.

RHP Joe Kelly won his third straight start and made it a 4-1 finish to his season by pitching the Red Sox to their blowout win over the Yankees on Saturday. He struck Derek Jeter out on three pitches in the first inning and gave up an infield hit to Jeter in the third en route to pitching 7 1/3 innings and yielding four runs.

Rookie 3B Garin Cecchini had the first multi-hit game in the major leagues on Saturday. He was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

2B Mookie Betts was named Red Sox minor league offensive player of the year after hitting .346 combined at Double- and Triple-A. Betts led off Saturday’s game with a double and walked his second time up.

Rookie C Christian Vazquez singled his first time up, his fifth straight hit. He walked the next inning, which gave him seven straight times reaching base. He struck out in the fifth to end his streak and then fanned again in the seventh.

CF Rusney Castillo had another good game, going 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, and has seven hits in the last three games. He was also caught on the back end of an unusual double play, a play that started with him getting his second single. In his first nine games in the major leagues, the $72 million Cuban import is 11-for-33 with six RBIs.

RHP Clay Buchholz closes the season and becomes the final starter to face Yankees great Derek Jeter on Sunday. Buchholz, 0-2 while yielding nine earned runs on 14 hits in 11 2/3 innings, had a streak of four starts of two earned runs or fewer against the Yankees snapped the last time he faced them, allowing seven runs on eight hits in five innings.