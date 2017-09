RHP Joe Kelly (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Kelly is targeting an April 11 return.

LHP Edwin Escobar (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in April.

RHP Koji Uehara (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The 40-year-old Uehara might be able to come off the disabled list on April 11 when he is eligible.