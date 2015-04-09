1B Mike Napoli got his first start of the season, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Wednesday night. Napoli, now in his third year with Boston, hit .254 with 40 home runs and 147 RBIs in his first two seasons as a member of the Red Sox. He previously spent two years at Texas and five with the Los Angeles Angels. He drew a walk and scored a run on Monday after entering the game in the seventh inning.

RHP Rick Porcello (0-1, 4.50 ERA) took the loss in his Boston debut, giving up a key three-run home run to Phillies OF Jeff Francoeur in a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Just two days after signing a four-year, $82.5 million extension, Porcello looked good through the first five innings, but ran into trouble in the sixth, giving up a walk and a single before the homer.

RHP Justin Masterson makes his season debut on Thursday against the Phillies. In six spring training appearances (all starts), he went 3-1 with a 3.52 ERA. Last year, he went 7-9 in 28 games (25 starts) split between Cleveland and Saint Louis; he last pitched for Boston back in 2009.

3B Pablo Sandoval picked up his first two hits of the season on Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a bases-loaded walk for his first RBI of the season as well. Sandoval, who is in his first season with Boston after spending his first seven years in the majors with San Francisco, hit .259 during spring training with one home run and four runs batted in.