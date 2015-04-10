LHP Wade Miley, who was 8-12 with a 4.34 ERA for Arizona last year, will be making his first start for Boston on Friday. He went 0-0 with a 3.71 ERA in 17 spring-training innings, and has made one start against the Yankees, pitching to a no-decision for the Diamondbacks on April 17, 2013. He went 6 2/3 innings in that one, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He is 5-3 with a 4.44 ERA in 12 career starts against American League teams.

SS Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-4 and reached base five times Thursday against Philadelphia, and his three-run triple was the big blow in a six-run third inning. Manager John Farrell said after the game that Bogaerts, a .240 hitter in his first season as a regular in 2014, was more balanced and patient at the plate than he has been. The manager also hopes that Thursday’s performance “gives him a chance to breathe a little bit.”

1B David Ortiz went 1-for-2 with two walks Thursday against Philadelphia, his first hit of the season. The hit was a two-out single in the third, and sparked a six-run inning. Ortiz, a career .285 hitter, hit .222 with one homer in 14 spring-training games.

RF Shane Victorino went 2-for-5 Thursday against the Phillies, his first hits of the season after going 0-for-3 in Monday’s opener, and contributed an RBI single to the six-run third inning. Victorino, a .277 career hitter, batted just .190 in spring training.

RHP Justin Masterson, making his first start of the season after pitching to a career-worst 5.88 ERA with Cleveland and St. Louis in 2014, pitched six innings to beat Philadelphia on Thursday night. Masterson, mixing his sinker and slider to good effect, allowed two runs and three hits while striking out seven and walking two. “(The start) means ‘OK, we’ve done it once; now we need to go out and do it again -- continue to be consistent,'” he said. Added manager John Farrell, “When that sinker’s on, it’s got such depth, such unpredictability to a hitter at the plate. When it’s cold, it’s a very difficult pitch to lift, but the mix of his slider has been very good.” Masterson also had the first two-hit game of his career, driving in a run with the first of those, a single in a six-run third inning. He is only the second Red Sox pitcher to have two hits and an RBI since the designated hitter was instituted in 1973. The other was Josh Beckett on May 20, 2006, also at Philadelphia.

RHP Koji Uehara, on the disabled list with a hamstring strain, will make a rehab appearance Saturday for Class A Greenville, and, according to MLB.com, could be activated before Monday’s home opener against Washington