LHP Wade Miley turned in a solid debut for the Red Sox. Miley allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings on a night when he retired the first 10 hitters. Miley took a shutout into the sixth but seemed to lose command as his pitch count approached 90 after he had to sit for over 20 minutes in the top of the inning when the Red Sox scored twice.

RHP Joe Kelly will be activated from the disabled list for Saturday’s game with the Yankees after missing nearly a month with a right biceps injury. Kelly last pitched in a game on March 16, when he faced the New York Mets, but exited with the injury after allowing three runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. Kelly was likely going to make a minor league rehab start somewhere but the Red Sox were encouraged by his bullpen session on Wednesday, which came two days after he threw 78 pitches in an intrasquad game in Fort Myers, Fla. Kelly will be making his third career start against the Yankees. In two previous starts, he is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA (seven earned runs/14 innings) against New York.

RHP Steven Wright was originally slated to start before the Red Sox decided to activate RHP Joe Kelly. It’s a good thing he was still on the roster as Wright threw 78 pitches and likely would have thrown at least 100 had the game continued beyond the 19th inning.

DH David Ortiz hit his 11th extra-inning home run with the Red Sox and is two shy of the record set by Ted Williams. The 16th-inning blast was the latest home run by a Red Sox since Kevin Millar homered off RHP Jorge Sosa in the top of the 16th of a 9-8 win on April 1, 2003 at Tampa Bay.